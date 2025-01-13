Nationals top Colts in tough match

The Cornwall Colts suffered a tough loss against the first-place Rockland Nationals on Friday night at the Rockland Arena. The Nationals secured a 7-3 victory, dominating the first period with five consecutive goals.

Cornwall’s Bradley Fraser scored a short-handed goal early in the second, with Fraser McDonell adding another on a power play. Camden McCuaig netted the Colts’ final goal in the third period, assisted by Fraser, who had two assists in the game.

The Colts struggled with penalties, recording 41 minutes compared to Rockland’s 14, while being outshot 47-20.

Despite the loss, the Colts maintain a record of 19-11-2-3, holding third place in their division.