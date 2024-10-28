Renfrew Wolves shut out Cornwall Colts

The Cornwall Colts faced a tough defeat against the Renfrew Wolves, losing 4-0 at the MyFM Centre Recreation Complex on October 26, 2024.

The Wolves struck first with a goal from Grant Lucas late in the first period. They doubled their lead in the second, with Leonard Jamfa Jr. scoring another. In the final few minutes, both Grant Lucas and Leonard Jamfa Jr. scored their second goals, with each being an empty-netter.

Despite a solid effort, the Colts could not find the back of the net, managing 23 shots on goal compared to Renfrew’s 28.

With this loss, the Colts’ record drops to 8-5-1, placing them fourth in the Yzerman Division. The Colts will return home October 31, to take on the Pembroke Lumber Kings at Ed Lumley Arena, at 7:30 p.m.