Snakebitten Colts shut out by Kemptville

December 16, 2024 at 9 h 44 min
By Jason Setnyk
Cornwall Colts goalie Caleb Chabot made 25 saves in the team’s 4-0 loss to the Kemptville 73’s December 13. (Photo : Jason Setnyk)

The Cornwall Colts suffered a tough 4-0 loss to the Kemptville 73’s Friday at the North Grenville Municipal Centre. Despite firing 36 shots on net, the Colts couldn’t break through Kemptville’s goalie, Rylan Donovan.

Kemptville built a 2-0 lead in the first period, with goals from Alexis Beaulieu and Emile Trottier. Matthew Montoni extended the lead in the second, and Trottier added another goal late in the third.

In a bit of Friday the 13th misfortune, the Colts had no luck getting on the scoreboard, despite strong efforts. The loss brings their record to 17-8-2-3, still good enough for second place, just one point ahead of the Navan Grads, who have two games in hand.

The Colts will look to bounce back in their next game December 17 against the Carleton Place Canadians at the Carleton Place Arena at 7:20 p.m.

