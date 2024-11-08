Wolves triumph over Colts in shootout

The Cornwall Colts fell to the Renfrew Wolves in a closely contested match Thursday at the Ed Lumley Arena. After leading 1-0 in the second period on Kaiden Pyke’s goal, assisted by Tristan Miron and Justin Ouellette, the Colts were tied in the third period by Renfrew’s Dylan Paron.

In overtime, Renfrew outshot Cornwall 6-0, though neither team could score, sending the game to a shootout. Bradley Fraser scored for the Colts, but Angelo Protopapas and Edouard Souliere responded for the Wolves, securing Renfrew’s 2-1 victory. Cornwall goalie Caleb Chabot made an impressive 41 saves on 42 shots through regulation and overtime.

This marks back-to-back losses for the Colts, who will look to rebound against the Navan Grads November 10, at 3 p.m. at the Navan Memorial Centre.