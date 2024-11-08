Wolves triumph over Colts in shootout

November 8, 2024 at 9 h 54 min
Reading time: 30 s
By Jason Setnyk
Comment count:
Wolves triumph over Colts in shootout
Colts goalie Caleb Chabot made an impressive 41 saves on 42 shots through regulation and overtime. (Photo : Jason Setnyk)

The Cornwall Colts fell to the Renfrew Wolves in a closely contested match Thursday at the Ed Lumley Arena. After leading 1-0 in the second period on Kaiden Pyke’s goal, assisted by Tristan Miron and Justin Ouellette, the Colts were tied in the third period by Renfrew’s Dylan Paron.

In overtime, Renfrew outshot Cornwall 6-0, though neither team could score, sending the game to a shootout. Bradley Fraser scored for the Colts, but Angelo Protopapas and Edouard Souliere responded for the Wolves, securing Renfrew’s 2-1 victory. Cornwall goalie Caleb Chabot made an impressive 41 saves on 42 shots through regulation and overtime.

This marks back-to-back losses for the Colts, who will look to rebound against the Navan Grads November 10, at 3 p.m. at the Navan Memorial Centre.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Renfrew Wolves shut out Cornwall Colts
Hockey

Renfrew Wolves shut out Cornwall Colts

The Cornwall Colts faced a tough defeat against the Renfrew Wolves, losing 4-0 at the MyFM Centre Recreation Complex on October 26, 2024. The Wolves struck first with a…

Lumber Kings overpower Colts in 9-2 win
Hockey

Lumber Kings overpower Colts in 9-2 win

The Cornwall Colts faced a tough defeat against the Pembroke Lumber Kings at the Pembroke Memorial Centre on Sunday, losing 9-2. The Colts came into the game having won four…

Miron’s hat trick lifts Colts past Renfrew
Hockey

Miron’s hat trick lifts Colts past Renfrew

The Cornwall Colts snapped their two-game losing streak with a 7-4 victory over the Renfrew Wolves at the MyFM Centre in Renfrew Saturday. Tristan…