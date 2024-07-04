A Day to Celebrate – 01 July 2024 – A Veteran’s View

The Editor:

Once a year Canadians come together to celebrate our great nation. Celebrations are held throughout our great country including here in Cornwall. A freedom that has been achieved and continues due to the dedication and service of all Canadians. Our standard of living is one of the highest in the world and the care provided to us by our first responders (paramedics, fire personnel, police) all of who respond to ensure our needs are met. We also owe a special debt to the members of our Canadian Forces who along with first responders ensure our safety, protection and freedom.

Our National Birthday celebrations also cause many of us stress. The City has a By-Law concerning the sale and use of fireworks and each year provides a beautiful display for all to enjoy. I used to attend these celebration events having grown up in Cornwall but that was prior to signing up to serve Canada in the Canadian Forces. I encourage the City to continue to have this event and opportunity to celebrate.

Now like many veterans and their service animals, our peace of mind depends on our neighbours not just respecting the City By-Law but taking into consideration the welfare of their neighbours and pets. In my immediate block there are six veterans. I can only speak for myself who, as a result of my military service, suffer from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder. Now some of my neighbours when informed of the effect their celebration with fireworks have on me ceased this form of celebration and for that I am grateful. Others continue to celebrate using fireworks from their yards or have their children on the street letting off firecrackers. This decision on how we celebrate this day needs to be made in each household.

I hope we all enjoyed our special Canadian Birthday whether we spent it at community events or with our family and loved ones.