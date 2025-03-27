The Landry family extends a heartfelt thanks to our community!

We want to extend our gratitude for all the wonderful support & contributions we received for our 5th Annual #forthewishkids Charity Fun Dart Fundraiser Event, held March 8 at the Army Navy Air Force branch #342. All the donations and support we received had a major impact on helping us make a positive difference. This year’s event raised an outstanding $3,754.00 for The Make A Wish Foundation in support of the Pointe Wish Softball Tournament.

We are thrilled to say that since the inception of our #forthewishkids charity event 5 years ago, together we have raised a whopping $22,015.00 for The Make A Wish Foundation in support of the Pointe Wish Softball Tournament.

The Make A Wish Foundation is a federally chartered nonprofit organization that works with the community to provide children living with high-risk, life-threatening illnesses the opportunity to realize their most heartfelt wish.

This year’s fundraising event was an huge success. This success would’ve been unthinkable without all your participation, we are very thankful to each one of you. From the bottom of our hearts, we thank you for helping us bring smiles & happiness to a few well-deserved children and their families that need it. Thank you for helping us give these families an opportunity to make memories.

Please also join us in recognizing & thanking our local business’ that generously gave donations for our raffle table:

Pommier Jewellers, Dairy Queen Grill & Chill Cornwall, Sauve Taxes, Casa Paulo Restaurant, Val & Paul’s Diner, Cape Tickets, Detail Project, Jiffy Oil, Kings & Little Ones, Peavey, Kelsey’s Original Roadhouse Cornwall, Ramada Inn Cornwall, Philos Greek Cuisine Cornwall, Cornwall Fine Wines, Speedway Plaza Hogansburg, Poirier Furniture Cornwall, Hampton Inn by Hilton Cornwall, Canadian Tire Cornwall, Melted Mayhew, KAtea, Cornwall Civic Complex, Archambault Iron Works, St Hubert BBQ Cornwall, Seaway Hyundai Cornwall, Akwesasne Mohawk Casino & Resort, Best Western Parkway Cornwall, Ottawa REDBACKS, The Canuck Beaver, Fresco Cornwall, Hair Secret Salon, Ridgewood Industries

As well as lots of personal donations. Thank you!

We look forward to the 6th Annual in 2026.

Cheers from Cathy, Raymond, Samantha & Brian Landry