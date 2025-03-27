Alarming increase in mooring charges

The Editor,

I am writing to express my dissatisfaction with the recent announcement of a substantial price hike at Marina 200, which will see seasonal mooring fees increase by an alarming 36 per cent from 2024 to 2025. As a member of our local boating community, I find this increase to be not only excessive but also unjustified.

The decision to raise fees to such a significant extent raises serious questions about the management and financial practices at Marina 200. Many local boaters, including myself, are struggling to comprehend how a price increase of this magnitude can be justified. The financial burden it places on families and individuals who have long cherished boating as a leisure activity is unsustainable.

To add to my frustration, I have discovered that several nearby marinas, such as those in Brockville and Prescott, offer more amenities, enhanced facilities, better maintenance, and a wider range of recreational opportunities — all at significantly lower prices than what is being charged at Marina 200. This discrepancy in value is disheartening and compels many of us to reconsider our loyalty to a marina that no longer meets our needs or budget.

In response to these concerns, I have taken the step of writing to our mayor and local councillors to urge them to look into the implications of these price hikes on the local boating community. It is essential for our elected officials to be aware of how these fees are making boating increasingly unaffordable for many residents. Unfortunately, I have yet to receive a response from them….

Boating has always been a beloved pastime for families in our community, and I fear that these rising costs will alienate many who cannot afford to keep their boats at Marina 200. It is crucial that we advocate for fair and reasonable pricing that reflects the value of the services provided while keeping boating accessible to all.

I hope that by bringing these issues too light, we can initiate a constructive dialogue about the future of Marina 200 and the importance of maintaining an inclusive boating community in Cornwall.

Vanessa Bourck, Cornwall