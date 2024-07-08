Forced water meters

Dear editor:

It looks like us Cornwall homeowners are one step closer to having water meters forced upon us. While council has no problem finding millions for a new fire station, and likely a new police station in the future, many of us can’t come up with so many increased costs like a magician pulling a rabbit out of his hat. I’d sure like to know the exact price of these meters to the city, and their installation, compared to what we’ll be charged. I’m sure there will be a generous markup. If the city really needs a cash grab, why not invest in red light cameras, and speed cameras… especially along Ninth and Brookdale. They’d definitely generate revenue by punishing Cornwall’s notoriously bad drivers, instead of taxpayers. Next election, like the last, my votes will go to those councillors who objected to water meters, and I urge others to follow suit.

John Kelly,

Cornwall.