A message from the National Association of Federal Retirees

On behalf of our 63,500 members residing in the Province and all Ontario seniors, Federal Retirees is calling on all parties in this election to prioritize the issues that matter most to older Ontarians.

There are significant challenges with health care across Ontario right now — from the gaps in primary and long-term care and increased wait times in emergency rooms to the home care crisis. As people age, their health care needs change. A reliable system is vital for maintaining their health and quality of life. Ontarians need concrete solutions and action from the government to ensure that the Ontario health care system is meeting the needs of the province’s population.

Retirement security is increasingly an issue for aging Ontarians due to the rising cost of living and the threat of international trade pressures. Many seniors rely on fixed income sources, such as pensions, social security or retirement savings. Economic security ensures stability and reliability for essential expenses such as housing, healthcare and daily living costs, as well as communities with strong economies.

With almost three million seniors in Ontario, and many more nearing retirement age, this is a population that needs to be prioritized by the next government.

Supporting seniors in their retirement is essential for the overall health of our economy – and they deserve concrete solutions from political leaders. Decisions about seniors’ issues impact all Ontarians.

The next government must remember seniors and older Ontarians with a plan to fix health care and support financially secure retirements for aging Ontarians.

Claude Bourget

Cornwall and District Branch