Government should support our companies

April 16, 2025
Letter to the Editor
The Editor,

In regards to the Trump tariffs, people are starting to make sure that they support Canadian companies.

It’s too bad it took them so long to figures this out and maybe the old Canadian company, Hudson`s Bay, would not be closing, nor would Zellers have closed.

Our government should have been putting Canadian companies first, instead of letting them move to other countries.

It’s a shame for this oldest Canadian company to close all its stores, with no help from the government, who claims to want people to “buy Canadian.”

C. Campbell, Cornwall

