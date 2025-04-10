It’s up to all of us to stop littering

April 10, 2025 — Changed at 14 h 42 min on April 4, 2025
Letter to the Editor
The Editor,

I loved the letter ” A clean city is a welcoming city ” (Letter to The Editor, March 19).

Yes I do want to thank the Adopt-A-Street volunteers and all other organizations and individuals who volunteer their time. I remember one Thanksgiving I was all by myself, so I went out early with 10 large garbage bags, and went to Second Street east from Lefebvre Ave. to St. Felix on the south side and then on the north side.

Guess how many garbage bags out of the 10, I filled up with litter. Well, I filled up seven full garbage bags! Disgusting  How does the litter get on the ground? Well, that’s a no-brainer: It’s called lazy people, litter bugs.

We have to start to educate people young and old on putting their garbage where it belongs, even if you have to hold onto it until you see a garbage can. But I also blame the City of Cornwall for lack of  garbage cans throughout the city.

I want to also thank Pam Carson, Ray Carson and Madelaine Waller, the Volunteer Coordination Team for a great letter, and bringing attention to all of us. Now it’s up to all of us to stop littering.

Derek Sheppard, Cornwall

