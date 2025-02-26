Landslide victory: We’re a predictable bunch

The Editor,

“Landslide Victory” seems to be a phrase repeated with pride in SD&G townships.

According to Mac’s Musings, (SDSG MPP Nolan) Quinn will be elected to Queen’s Park with a cabinet promotion. I’d say we’re a pretty predictable bunch, and Mr. Quinn knows it.

Flip through the February 19th Seaway News. Quinn didn’t bother to show up for the Nurses Association of Ontario health care meeting; Jason Setnyk is finding it strange at this time Quinn is strangely silent on a huge matter, a little something called the future of St. Lawrence College; a letter to the editor by a Cornwall resident is asking, “Where are our doctors? Where are our nurses?”

On the front cover is Martin Timmers trying to save our bank in Ingleside. I contacted Mr. Quinn’s campaign office, got an answering machine, left a message, and received no return call. Mr. Quinn is at the ready to cut a red ribbon for a business that’s opening, but runs the other way when a business is cutting itself from his community. We seniors only wanted ten minutes of your time Mr. Quinn, another little something called emotional support.

I see no use in landslide victories, even less to be proud of. They lead to complacency, conjure up the proverbial feet up on the desk trick, and lead to pages in the Seaway News wondering, where is our representative. A landslide victory over and over, leads to the same problem over and over. How many more still have no family doctor?

Landslide, no. I prefer the term neck and neck; makes the candidates stick theirs out a little more for their constituents.

Scott Stephenson, Ingleside