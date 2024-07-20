LCBO Strike

The Editor:

The workers at the LCBO are striking for something bigger than just their paychecks. They’re really stepping up for all of us in Ontario. The LCBO isn’t just any store; it’s like the golden goose for our province, bringing in a whopping $2.58 billion last year alone. That money’s essential because it helps pay for the services, we all need, like hospitals, schools, and keeping our roads in good shape.

Now, Premier Doug Ford wants to sell ready-to-drink cocktails at big box stores, grocery stores and corner stores. He says it’s all about making our lives easier, but it could actually mess with our province’s wallet.

Here’s the kicker: moving sales from the LCBO to these other places is giving the rich an even bigger slice of the pie, with up to $200 million of our cash. And guess what? We’re footing the bill for this change. Ford’s already thrown at least $225 million into this, and that number could get even bigger. It’s like a huge gift to store chains like Loblaws and Walmart.

If this happens, the government might have to hike up taxes or slash budgets for services we can’t do without. With the tight provincial budget we’ve got, this could mean less money for our schools and hospitals that are already scraping by. The LCBO worker’s strike is a heads-up about what we could lose if we allow Premier Doug Ford’s plan to go forward.

Pamela Burns King,

Cornwall, Ontario