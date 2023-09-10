Letter to the Editor – Cornwall Youth Space

During the past weeks my husband and I have been revising our thoughts on where to give donations – motivated by the discovery that CEOs of many of our previously chosen charitable organisations are earning annual salaries in the region of $300,000 plus. We arrived at a decision to look for local groups that rely mainly on a volunteer workforce and whose mandate, in a general sense, is aimed at making the world a better place and, in a specific sense, is centred on improving the lives of Cornwall and area residents – of any age group.

When we first read about the plan for a Youth Space we felt this would be a worthy group. Now, however, after reading the Youth Space report in your August 30th edition, we are not so sure. It states the first stage would include a Gazebo for shelter and a Graffiti wall, among other items – all identified by the youths. It then went on to suggest donations were welcomed for materials for the building needs, supplies etc. There was no mention of projects aimed at developing the mind-sets of the youths so they do not continue to get involved in assaults and mischief, such as reported by the Cornwall Police Service. As folk in our twilight years, we no longer have the energy to participate in a physical sense and, though we would be happy to donate to youth activities, it would only be if there was a philanthropic value.

In England, before emigrating to Canada, I was a Youth Leader, qualified to lead a Youth Club, a group of young people meeting every evening, not in our own building but using the facilities of a local High School. Besides the ‘fun’ projects detailed in our mandate we offered, for example, opportunities for the youths to discover the various paths they might follow to their future employment; how, instead of relying on volunteers to tend to their wants, the youths could also offer themselves as volunteers in their own local neighbourhoods. There were so many other ways in which we worked towards developing a sense of self-worth in the youths, so they might contribute to the future of the communities of which they were a part.

Hopefully, the Cornwall Youth Space Committee will develop their aims beyond a Graffiti Wall and a Gazebo shelter (for what?) so that the public will see there is a value to their donations. Until then I guess my husband and I are still looking!

Jan Milnes. Cornwall.