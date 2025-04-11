Make yourself seen at night

The Editor,

Through your newspaper, I would like to draw everyone’s attention to this important issue. I have written about it last year as well. Now I am taking up the pen again.

Now we are entering the spring season. Now many people have started to be seen for walks and bicycles. Gradually this trend will continue to increase. Last night I was turning from Second Street to Leonia Street. Suddenly I saw a shadow, and when I got closer, I realized that someone was walking. Believe me, I did not see him at all, because he/she was wearing a black jacket and pants. I think that a little carelessness could have led to an accident.

In this regard, my most humble, polite request is that whenever you go for a walk at night, try to wear clothing that is a little bright, so that you can be seen from a distance. Similarly, it is important for cyclists to do the same, in addition to this, they should make sure that they put on lights in front and behind.

All this is in our own interest. By doing this, we can avoid any possible accident.

Mohammad Naeem Talat, Cornwall