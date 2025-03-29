Self-serving showpiece misses audience

The Editor,

Re: “Stronger Together” video;

First, I want to acknowledge the exceptional production quality and visual presentation of this self-serving piece. My comments are directed not at the production team but at those responsible for crafting and delivering the message.

This piece appears to have been designed primarily to appeal to council members and check a self-serving box, rather than to demonstrate genuine critical thinking about action, representation, education, or leadership. Unfortunately, it comes across as a political showpiece rather than a meaningful or inclusive message.

The lack of representation of women and our diverse community is glaring. Should people be disappointed and frustrated by this oversight? Absolutely. Representation matters, and this video missed an important opportunity to reflect the diversity and strength of our community.

Our political leaders often struggle to convey substance, and this is yet another example of surface-level messaging that prioritizes optics over impact. In moments like this, I would much prefer a pre-recorded speech that delivers authentic passion and leadership rather than a self-congratulatory display that does little more than reinforce the relevance of those in power.

Do I believe this video was created with sincerity? Yes. However, even a small amount of critical thinking could have prevented this backlash and, more importantly, fostered unity within our community. Messaging and creativity do not happen by accident; they require care, intention, and a selfless commitment to serving the audience. A truly meaningful message should uplift and engage the community more than it serves the interests of those producing it.

Nicholas Seguin, Cornwall