We cannot afford water meters

July 13, 2024 — Changed at 11 h 27 min on July 5, 2024
Seaway News
The Editor:
I’m with John Kelly in voting against the water meters. An expense that very few home owners can afford. Especially us seniors! Perhaps if the city charged by number of people who live in each residence that would be much more fair. Why should a household of two people pay the same as home with 3,4, or more residents? Obviously one can see that the more people per household, the higher the usage!
On the speeding front. I truly think Cornwall needs speed cameras. The city would make enough revenue from those to pay for the water meters and more! Come visit 14th and 15th streets. It’s like a race track! And not just because of the construction on Pitt St! Although that has made it much worse. I guess the city is waiting for a citizen to get hit and maybe killed before doing anything.
Jane Murray,
Cornwall
