We face the spectre of “Silent Spring”; Ford erodes democracy

The Editor,

The Ontario government’s proposed Species Conservation Act brings to mind the book “The Silent Spring.”

This book documented the environmental harm caused by the indiscriminate use of DDT. The title suggests that without environmental protections, the world would be deprived of the joys of birdsong. It is the month of April, people in Ontario may now sleep with their windows open at night, allowing birdsong to breeze into the morning bedroom. But the government’s proposed SCA may contribute to a silent spring in future generations. The quotations below are examples that speak to this point.

The SCA states: “Under the proposed new approach, instead of waiting for the ministry to approve permits, most proponents will be able to begin an activity immediately after registering.”

One can picture backhoes roaring into action blind to the devastation done to the flora and fauna.

The SCA states: “The requirement for the government to develop recovery products for species will be removed from legislation enabling a more flexible approach.”

It is the responsibility of the government to protect endangered and threatened species, not relinquish the obligation.

The SCA states: “We are proposing to remove the concept of “harass” from species protections.”

Synonyms for harass include tire, exhaust, debilitate, and weaken. Human activity should live in harmony with wildlife.

The proposed Species Conservation Act will cause irreversible damage to the natural world of the Province of Ontario, and in the long term toward a silent spring.

Does this government want this as its legacy?

Lynn Macdonell, Cornwall

Doug Ford not big on consulting or democracy

The Editor,

Doug Ford has never been one for consulting with the public.

He is of the mind of throwing ideas in the air and hope no one notices. If they do, make excuses, find the sacrificial lamb just doing what he told them.

The Greenbelt exemplifies that mindset. Nor, it seems, as we’ve learned a while back, is he much of a fan of democracy. It appears his supporters are on the same page granting him another term after calling a needless election 18 months earlier than the fixed date he set. His reason? To take on the role of Captain Canuck against Trump, the very same man he was ecstatic to see win his second term until he “shivved” him, so Ford was recorded as saying.

Ford’s good ol’ boy schlock seems to work but, like Poilievre’s “softer” demeanour during the debates, it’s all an act. Neither really have that high a regard for democracy; look up Poilievre’s record as minister of democratic reform during the Harper Reign of Error.

The Strong Mayor power is Ford’s attempt, though on a lesser scale, to mimic the most anti-democratic piece of legislation in a democracy, the Nothwithstanding Clause, a clause he evidently loves as he has employed it twice against public servants.

Now, regardless of how council members vote, the mayor with such powers and support of 1/3 of the council members, can overturn, reject and erase legislation made by elected officials. Yeah, another conservative man of the people. Democracy, not so much.

Frank A. Pelaschuk, Alexandria