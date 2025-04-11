The Editor,

Re: Make them earn your vote, My View, April 2;

You really hit the nail on the head when you said voters are creatures of habit.

Too many people vote for a party that their great-grandfather voted for because that’s what they have always done. Libs and Cons bank on this.

We need to look at government differently. Instead of voting for parties that keep letting you down I suggest trying the “find your party method.” Gather each party’s platform, educate yourself on what each has to offer and then vote based on your choice.

Here’s the trick: read each platform without knowing what party they belong to. Make your decision on who best aligns with your values and once you decide, find out who you picked. Then go and vote for them.

This probably sounds terrifying to some people. Good. Change is scary, but if we don’t change neither will they. You don’t have to keep choosing what doesn’t work. Be adventurous, try something new and actually make the big two parties earn your vote back.

Lam Rayvens, Cornwall