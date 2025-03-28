Where are the women in the promo?

The Editor,

The new video shared by the city really bugs me. From my perspective, as someone who’s spent nearly 15 years in marketing, details matter.

A passionate call to shop local, support Canadian business, and stay united is always a welcomed message. But not when it highlights a narrow slice of our community. It paints our city in a bad light and even puts the people highlighted in a poor light. Let’s be clear. It’s not them; it’s the missing pieces in the production that hurts.

And while I understand the rush to publish a powerful message in uncertain times, we can’t overlook the importance of pausing to reflect on how that message is delivered.

It’s not just about the lack of women in leadership or business. It’s about all the varied voices and faces that contribute to our collective region.

Cornwall already has a reputation to overcome. Yes, we have a beautiful waterfront and plenty of reasons to love living our lives in and around SDG, but as someone who regularly attends events outside our region and serves clients across the country, I often defend the outdated narrative that we’re stuck in a different time. A piece like this makes me wonder if they’re right.

This isn’t just about ticking diversity boxes. It’s about showcasing the true vibrancy and potential of our community. When details get overlooked, the entire message suffers.

And from my experience, you don’t invest in a production like this to have a few people see your message. You prioritize quality to amplify and get eyes on your story. Is this the narrative we want to share?

This is truly disappointing.

Karine Parthenais, Cornwall