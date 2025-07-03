L’Héritage Class of 2025

JASON SETNYK

École secondaire publique L’Héritage celebrated its graduating class of 2025 on June 20, honouring 33 students during a heartfelt ceremony. Valedictorians Sabrina Midou and Soheil Saadi delivered a farewell address in French, translated into English for this report.

“Today is the moment we’ve all been waiting for since… well… forever,” they shared. “The moment we close a chapter filled with memories, challenges, triumphs, exam panic attacks, and-let’s be honest-a few naps during online classes.”

Their speech reflected on the unique challenges their cohort faced, including pandemic-era remote learning. “Despite it all, we made it-and that’s something,” they added.

As graduates head into post-secondary studies, the trades, or even “TikTok influencing,” the ceremony celebrated resilience, growth, and Dragon pride. “Today L’Héritage, tomorrow the world,” they concluded with an audience ovation.