Prévenir le suicide

Submitted by: Canadian Mental Health Association Champlain East

Preventing suicide

Suicide is a troubling topic that most of us would rather not discuss, but suicide is real, and it is more common than we think. For over 20 years, World Suicide Prevention Day has been observed on September 10 to raise awareness, reduce stigma, and encourage action to prevent suicide and suicidal behavior.

Who is affected by suicide?

The World Health Organization estimates that more than 700,000 people take their own lives each year , and many more attempt to do so. In Canada, an average of 12 people die by suicide each day, bringing the annual total to about 4,500. Suicide is the second leading cause of death for Canadians aged 15 to 34 (the leading cause being accidents and preventable injuries).

Why do people take their own lives?

People who commit suicide or attempt suicide do not necessarily want to die. However, they believe that suicide is the only way to cope with difficult emotions or unbearable situations. They feel extremely hopeless, helpless, and depressed. Some factors that may lead a person to attempt suicide include: feelings of isolation, significant loss, drug or alcohol abuse, serious physical illness, prolonged depression with altered thought patterns, and living in an abusive relationship.

What are the danger signs?

Many people who are thinking about suicide have warning signs and communicate their plans to others. When someone expresses suicidal intentions, it should always be taken seriously. Some of the signs to watch for include: direct threats of suicide such as “I want to die” or indirect threats such as “You’d be better off without me,” personality changes or withdrawn behavior, abandonment of valuable possessions, isolation from friends and colleagues, lack of interest in future plans, and depression.

What can you do to help prevent suicide?

Once you have identified a person in distress, you can take steps to prevent suicide. First, you should ask the person directly if they are thinking about suicide. Talking about suicide will not make them think about ending their life. Ask them if they have a plan, and then listen to them empathetically and without judgment. Don’t minimize their feelings or keep it a secret. In fact, you should get support from their family and friends and seek professional help, such as from a family doctor or mental health professional.

If the person has a plan and is considering implementing it soon, it is important to contact crisis intervention or support services. There is a suicide hotline that you can call or text 9-8-8 . This service is for people who have lost hope and are struggling to cope, are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about someone else. Stay with the person while you call and do not leave until the crisis line staff tells you it is safe to do so. A visit to a hospital emergency room can also be life-saving. Listening and helping the person connect with mental health services are the two most important things you can do to help.

If you have identified someone at risk of suicide and need guidance on how to help them, you can register for a training program offered by LivingWorks. You can also check out our website www.cmha-east.on.ca (events section) for available training (safeTALK and ASIST). The resources offered by the Coalition for Suicide Prevention in Eastern Champlain are also worth checking out ( http://www.tendslamain.ca/ )

Resources :

http://www.tendslamain.ca/

DO YOU NEED HELP?

Call or text 2-1-1 for a free, confidential service that easily connects people with the critical social and community supports they need.

If you are thinking about suicide, call 9-8-8 , a mental health and suicide prevention hotline.

The information provided is not a substitute for professional advice. If you require advice, please consult a qualified health care professional. For more information or to access our services at CMHA, please call 1-800-493-8271 or visit our website at www.cmha-east.on.ca .