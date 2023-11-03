14th Annual Trunk Sale at Marlin Orchards and Garden Centre

Come on out and start your holiday shopping with 120+ amazing vendors, while supporting adults with developmental disabilities attending Beyond 21.

Purchase your entrance ticket below (100% of proceeds will go directly to Beyond 21) and join us at Marlin Orchards on November 4 & 5 from 10am until 4pm. This is an event that can’t be missed!

What is a Trunk Sale?

Founded in 2010, the Annual Trunk Sale was created by W3G & Co. as a way of helping local charities achieve some of their goals. With a strong focus on handmade & local, vendors are carefully curated to bring forth a show that appeals to all demographics. The event has grown exponentially and to date has helped raise over $250,000 for local charities including the MS Society, Maison Baldwin House & Rachel’s Kids. W3G & Co. is proud that the funds raised at the event have remained local and have helped the residents of SD&G.

What is Beyond 21?

Beyond 21 offers a day program for adults with developmental disabilities to identify their dreams and empower them to learn the skills and build the connections they need to achieve them. We provide a wide range of program areas that enrich social relationships, foster physical health, encourage curiosity and promote self-confidence.

What does my entrance fee support?

100% of your entrance fee will go directly to support adults with developmental disabilities attending Beyond 21’s day program. Donor support will help subsidize Beyond 21’s program fees, which will allow even more participants to attend their program.

Can I pay at the door?

Absolutely! The option to pay on the day-of still remains. We are encouraging pre-purchasing to make your shopping experience as seamless as possible.

Can I bring my kids?

Yes! This event is kid-friendly and all children 12 & under are free.