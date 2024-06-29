3 landscaping trends for 2024

Do you want to add some flair to your yard? Here are a few trends that’ll be everywhere in 2024.

1. Zen spaces

It’s essential to make time to escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life and recharge your batteries. That’s why many homeowners are creating Zen gardens on their property. These gardens are distinguished by their stunning rock arrangements, flagstone paths, minimalist plants, soothing sculptures and water features like pools, waterfalls and fountains.

2. Pergolas

Often made of wood, vinyl or aluminum, these structures are a must for elegantly defining your outdoor space and creating a casual shaded area. Depending on your preferences, you can install yours on a paved surface or your deck. With some well-placed furniture and decorative elements, it’ll become your favourite place to enjoy the summer!

3. Rock gardens

Rock gardens are ideal for creating a modern-looking landscape, featuring a few well-chosen plants that require very little maintenance. If mowing the lawn and weeding aren’t your go-to pastimes, a rock garden is the way to go.

Visit your local nurseries and garden centres to find everything you need to enhance the beauty of your yard this year.