A second living room outside? Of course!

There’s nothing better than enjoying a refreshing iced coffee or lemonade in your backyard. An inviting patio, deck or court­yard will encourage you to spend more time outdoors and make the most of the season. Here’s a quick guide to creating an ideal outdoor living room where you can entertain and relax.

 

 

Aim for comfort

Is the outdoor sofa set you have your eye on comfortable? It’s always a good idea to try out furniture before buying it. Remember that if you’re comfortable, your guests will be too.

Add some greenery

Plants can breathe life into your space. There are many easy-to-maintain and affordable options, such as succulents, pansies and herbs. You can also use potted plants to mark path­ways and high-traffic areas.

Evening lighting

String lights or electric lanterns are an excellent choice as they’re affordable and durable and add a warm ambiance to your decor.

Whether you’re reading a book or having a cocktail party with friends, your outdoor liv­ing space should be a place where you want to spend many hours. One final tip: choose weather-resistant materials to ensure your backyard oasis is charming and inviting all summer.

