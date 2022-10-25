Baby Boom at Cornwall Hospital

This past summer saw the Cornwall Community Hospital (CCH) deliver its highest number of babies in five years.

Over 200 babies were delivered in the hospital’s Labour and Delivery Unit from June through to the end of September; an 11% increase from the same time last year, and there’s no signs of slowing down as the hospital continues to report record-setting birthing numbers throughout October.

The last time the Labour and Delivery Unit at CCH was this busy was the summer of 2017 when 229 babies were born; but unlike 2017, the unit isn’t experiencing an autumn slowdown this year and the hospital anticipates this trend will continue into the winter. All signs are pointing towards CCH beating last fiscal year’s total of 527 births.

Another growing trend being observed in the hospital’s Labour and Delivery Unit is the number of births by midwives; more babies were delivered by midwives at CCH this past summer than ever before. The Gentle Beginnings Midwifery Group hold privileges at CCH, and both they and the hospital proudly support many expecting mothers who wish to benefit from the unique care experience offered by midwives but give birth in the safety of a hospital.

“I think it’s a true testament to our qualified team of obstetricians, pediatricians, nurses, respiratory therapists, midwives, and more, who pride themselves on collaborating to provide an exceptional people-centered care experience, while promoting a culture of kindness, compassion and empathy,” explains Jeanette Despatie, President and CEO of CCH. “I am proud that our hospital has earned the trust of so many expecting mothers and families,” she adds.

“The staff have been very excited with just how busy it’s been,” says Jackie Girard, Manager of Women and Children’s Health at CCH, adding that “when a mother chooses to have their baby here, it really serves as a morale booster for the staff and as a validation of their hard work. They go above and beyond to make sure everyone’s experience is as comfortable and unique as possible.”

Kristen Ezard delivered all three of her children at CCH, including most recently her daughter, Nori, on September 27, 2022.

“No matter how many babies were being delivered or how busy they were that day, I was made to feel like I was the only one there. The staff were extremely attentive to my needs and seemed genuinely excited for the birth of my daughter Nori,” explained Kristen, who notes that all 3 of her labour and delivery experiences at CCH have always been better than the last. “It’s why I’ve delivered all 3 of my children at the Cornwall Hospital; I knew I’d be in good hands,” added Kristen.

More information on the Labour and Delivery Unit at CCH can be found at www.cornwallhospital.ca. Expecting mothers may request more information or a tour of the unit by contacting Jackie Girard at jackie.girard@cornwallhospital.ca.