Be a Homestay!

September 25, 2023 — Changed at 10 h 03 min on September 20, 2023
Your family will be able to participate in an unforgettable experience by becoming a host family. You will be able to: “Travel” without leaving home!  Learning about your guest’s culture, customs, language and foods,  Make a difference in the life of someone who will remember your kindness forever, Create a network of friends and new “family members” across the world.  Some of our favourite stories are of host families going to visit their guests in their home countries and Teach your children about cultural understanding, respect and empathy as they accept host brothers and sisters into their home and daily life

International guests are looking forward to experiencing life in Canada and being welcomed into your home. During their stay, host families are asked to provide: A warm, caring environment, English only (for ESL students) or French only (for FSL students) environment, A comfortable private bedroom , 3 nutritious meals a day and healthy snacks, Support and guidance for the student as they get used to the community, Access to a washroom and laundry facilities and An invitation to join in the family life and daily activities

If interested, please contact either Tina St. Martin @ 613-938-8540 or tstmartin@mlihomestay.com OR Skyler Chretien @ 613-662-3766 or cornwall2@mlihomestay.com

