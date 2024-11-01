Canadians invited to support Veterans with Digital Poppy

Canadians will honour Veterans and their immeasurable sacrifices through the Digital Poppy Campaign from October 25 to November 11 through mypoppy.ca.

The Legion National Foundation has championed the Digital Poppy – a national, annual campaign that gives back to Veterans and their families – during Remembrance period and uniting Canadians from coast to coast to coast.

The LNF Digital Poppy Campaign is returning once again to Remember the Fallen.

“The Digital Poppy goes a long way ensuring Canadians never forget the Fallen, all while remaining a personalized experience” says Thomas Irvine, Board Chair for the Legion National Foundation. “Commemorations dedicated to loved ones may be added on each Digital Poppy to assure their memory lives on, all the while signaling support for Canadian Veterans”.

Notably, Digital Poppies can be shared with friends and family on social media channels and with colleagues and clients in signature blocks to promote Remembrance among all generations.

Meeting with the Past

HomeEquity Bank is the proud Presenting Sponsor of the 2024 Digital Poppy Campaign. Together with the Legion National Foundation “Meeting with the Past” will be presented to Canadians as a reminder of the sacrifices made by brave Veterans.

“Now in our sixth year, HomeEquity Bank is proud to serve Canada’s Veterans and their families through our involvement with the Digital Poppy campaign,” said Katherine Dudtschak, President and CEO of HomeEquity Bank. “We know what a difference this support makes, and we invite all Canadians to come together to honour those who have sacrificed so much for our country.”

“Meeting with the Past” is an initiative designed to inspire Canadians to reflect on the sacrifices and hardships faced by soldiers during the First and Second World Wars. Through meeting invites, participants connect with impactful stories from the past, exploring the courage and resilience of those who fought on the front lines. By donating a Digital Poppy, individuals can honour their legacies and acknowledge the profound impact of their contributions. This initiative serves as a reminder of the challenges faced in wartime and the importance of remembering those who served.

Ways to Donate

The Legion National Foundation is grateful to all donors who have participated in our signature campaign. All donations receive an instant tax receipt. Generous donors are the reason the Foundation can support Veterans and their families.

Canadians are invited from October 25 – November 11 to create their 2024 Digital Poppy. This year’s campaign will once again be hosted through mypoppy.ca.