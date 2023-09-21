Celebrating All Abilities

Different Abilities is a one of a kind storefront and workshop space conveniently located downstairs in The Cornwall Square, they opened up their doors to the new space on Friday, September 8, 2023.

Different Abilities was established in 2016 when Helen Horvath recognized a need for quality and practical programming not only for her own daughter but for any young adults with disabilities and since then she’s been bringing a community together with the help of longtime friend Nancy Garnett.

The non profit organization has spent the last seven years cultivating connections at the Care Centre until recently, when they were forced to find a new home due to the closure of the building. It was an unexpected change that happened very quickly but has since opened up many new doors to the organization including the opportunity to expand the commerce experience.

The bright storefront features handmade goods, art, crafts and jewelry made by participants with varying degrees of abilities, not only do they make the goods but participants are involved in every aspect of the business from economics to customer service with the purpose of building self-confidence, social skills and leadership.

The workshop space offers a variety of arts programming available at no cost to young adults 18 years and older who want to develop their skills and meet new people. Different Abilities mission is ‘Seeing the abilities in disabilities’ which creates an environment that enhances the lives of young adults through the challenges of entrepreneurship. It is run entirely by volunteers and welcomes any donations of art supplies, funds or time.