December 9, 2023 — Changed at 13 h 45 min on November 7, 2023
Christmas Card Day

December 9th is Christmas Card Day.

Way back in 1843, the first commercial Christmas card was created in England by Sir Henry Cole, a civil servant who was responsible for the idea of sending greetings scribbled into the now familiar cards we get around the season of good cheer.

If you’ve got time, it’s always nice to make handmade cards to send out. Get hold of some glitter and a dab of glue, and see what you can come up with. The recipients are sure to appreciate it – or if you have children, get them involved in making cards for friends and family!

Do you send out Christmas cards?

Let us know in the comments section! 

