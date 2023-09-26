CMHA Champlain East Increasing Services for Seniors

Older adults can register now for Mood Walks in October

The Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) Champlain East is helping reduce older adults’ social isolation by increasing access to programs and services thanks to a new Seniors Community Grant from the Ontario government.

The $25,000 grant will allow the branch to provide Mood Walks and Living Life to the Full programs to older adults in the community. Mood Walks promotes both physical and mental health by reducing barriers and creating new opportunities for older adults to be physically active. Living Life to the Full is a mental health promotion course designed to help people deal with everyday life challenges and learn self-management skills.

“As Ontario’s population ages and loneliness becomes an ever more present problem in our society, we recognize how important it is to ensure the quality of life for older adults across the province. This funding provides opportunities for older adults to stay active, healthy and engaged in their community,” said Joanne Ledoux-Moshonas, Executive Director, CMHA Champlain East.

The Seniors Community Grant (SCG) Program funds local not-for-profit community groups and organizations to deliver projects, offer supports and resources to help older adults (aged 55+) live independently, ensure their safety and security, connect them to their community, avoid isolation and achieve greater financial security and social connections.

Since 2018, the ministry has invested more than $22 million, supporting over 1,200 grassroots projects that have helped seniors stay socially and physically active in their communities.

CMHA Champlain East is proud to be one of those deserving organizations and is very pleased to be able to continue to reduce older adults’ social isolation by increasing access to programs and services.

To enroll in Mood Walks please go to cmha-east.on.ca and click on “events” or contact:

Chantal Tessier, Program Manager, education and volunteers, CMHA Champlain East, TessierC@cmha-east.on.ca

Prescott-Russell: Fall Mood Walk 55+ Details:

Location: Prescott-Russell Recreational Trail (meet at the parking lot)

5140, ON-34, Vankleek Hill

Dates: October 11, 18, 25 and November 1

Time: 11:00 am – 12:00 pm

Cornwall: Fall Mood Walk 55+ Details:

Location: Lamoureux Park (meet at the parking lot)

100 Water St E., Cornwall

Dates: October 3, 10, 16, 23

Time: 11:00 am – 12:00 pm

Register online at www.cmha-east.on.ca (events tab)