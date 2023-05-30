Cornwall Art Hive: Connecting Communities Through Art

Cornwall Art Hive Founder, Yafa Goawily, has been exploring new ways to make community connections through art this year. Under the support of Your Arts Council (YAC), Cornwall Art Hive has grown to offer more programming around town – sometimes in places you might not expect.

At Art Hive events, art materials are all supplied and people of all ages and backgrounds are encouraged to make art together. Cornwall Art Hive welcomes all people and art forms, acknowledging that there is no right or wrong in art.

“Art is a beautiful healing experience that includes everyone,” shares Goawily, who completed her Bachelor of Fine Arts degree at Alexandria University in Egypt.

You may have seen Cornwall Art Hive with their orange signage set up at Lamoureux Park in the summer or at the Cornwall Public Library. In the last year, they have expanded their reach by holding events with different businesses and community partners, and hope to bring Cornwall Art Hive back to Cornwall Square in the future.

In the last few months, Cornwall Art Hive has also popped up at the Agape Centre, creating a connection between feeding the body with food and feeding the soul with art. In April, Cornwall Art Hive held an Art4All event at the Native North American Travelling College and in May, they visited O’Neil Studios Instructors Group for an afternoon of art and music.