Council Approves Hybrid Work Policy

Cornwall City Council has approved a Hybrid Work Policy, allowing eligible non-union employees to work remotely up to three days per week. Presented at the February 10 council meeting, the policy seeks to enhance workplace flexibility while upholding high-quality public service, sparking questions and debate among councillors.

Councillor Fred Ngoundjo raised concerns about the number of remote workdays, questioning why the City’s policy permits up to three days at home when the federal government has moved toward requiring at least three days on-site. “Having staff at home for three days could weaken the connection between employees and residents,” he said. He attempted to introduce an amendment to shift the policy to three days on-site and two days remote, but his motion failed to secure a seconder.

Matthew Stephenson, Chief of Fire Services and Interim General Manager of Human Resources, clarified that the policy establishes guidelines for hybrid work rather than mandating a fixed schedule. “This is truly a collaboration between the manager and the employee,” he explained. “It ensures that hybrid work is conducted in a structured and consistent manner.”

Councillor Carilyne Hébert, who moved the motion to approve the policy, emphasized its necessity. “This is long overdue,” she said. “It ensures fairness and consistency for employees, and it’s an important factor in attracting and retaining talent.”

Councillor Sarah Good echoed this sentiment, highlighting the benefits of remote work. “For many employees, this improves quality of life. I can be home when my kids get off the bus while still maintaining my workload,” she said, adding that the policy was well-researched and detailed.

On the topic of financial implications, Tracey Bailey, General Manager of Financial Services, reassured councillors that most necessary equipment had already been purchased during the pandemic. “There will be minimal, if any, additional costs,” she said.

Security concerns were raised by Councillor Dean Hollingsworth, who questioned what would happen if an employee disregarded cybersecurity protocols. “If we get hacked and the system is compromised, what happens then?” he asked. Stephenson responded that two-factor authentication and strict network security protocols would prevent breaches.

Councillor Claude McIntosh acknowledged the policy as part of a broader workplace shift but expressed skepticism. “I used to enjoy going to the office—some days, I couldn’t get there fast enough,” he said. He also noted the potential impact on downtown businesses. “If people aren’t coming in, they aren’t grabbing coffee or lunch at local shops.”

Councillor Elaine MacDonald sought clarity on how many employees the policy would impact. Stephenson estimated it would apply to about 120 of the City’s 1,000 employees, as unionized workers are not currently included. However, he suggested that a future phase could extend the policy to certain unionized roles.

Stephenson emphasized that a formal hybrid work policy is crucial for attracting talent. “Every interview I conduct for management and higher-level positions, the first question candidates ask is, ‘Do you have a hybrid work policy?’” he said. “Up until now, I’ve had to say no, but this policy ensures we remain competitive as an employer.”

Ngoundjo requested that council review the policy’s effectiveness after a year, a request Stephenson agreed to. “Transparency is key,” he said. “We will bring back statistics on how this has rolled out.”

After much debate and discussion, council approved the policy, which is expected to be reviewed annually.