COVID-19 Vaccines Now Available for 6 Months and Older

AKWESASNE — The Saint Regis Mohawk Health Services reported an overall vaccination rate of 68.4%, which is a decrease from the 72.4% rate previously reported. The updated vaccination rate reflects the addition of 400 children between the ages 6 months to 4-years old, who are now eligible to receive either the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine or the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine.

Health Services is continuing to make the COVID-19 vaccines available at its weekly vaccination clinic being held on Wednesdays from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at its main campus located at 404 State Route 37. Individuals may also call to schedule an appointment by calling (518) 358-3142. Individuals are being kindly reminded that a mask must be worn inside the tribal clinic.

The initial two-shot series of a COVID-19 vaccine is available for children as young as 6-months, while the 1st Booster is available for ages 5 years and older.

The 2nd Booster is currently available for individuals who are:

-50-years or older and those who have a moderate or severely immunocompromised condition and received their 1st Booster at least 4 months ago;

-12 years or older, with a moderate or severely immunocompromised condition, and received their 1st Booster at least 4 months ago; or

-18 years or older and received two (2) doses of Johnson & Johnson/Janssen Vaccine at least 4 months ago.

If you are unsure when to receive the Second Booster or have questions about vaccinations, please reach out to your healthcare provider. You may contact Health Services at (518) 358-3141 or 3142.