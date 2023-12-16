Day Of Reconciliation

December 16, 2023
Day Of Reconciliation

December 16th is Day Of Reconciliation.

Marking the beginning of a new era in South Africa’s history, this historical event led to a more equitable society.

Celebrating the Day of Reconciliation involves a deep look at our lives and the world that we live in. Take some time to educate yourself on colonialism and how it affected, and still affects the people who suffered under it.
Colonialism and racism often go hand in hand, and their effects don’t end with the people who lived under them, but carry down through their children and grandchildren.

We recommend that you take some time to learn more about the history of South Africa.

Tell us what you learned in the comments section! 

