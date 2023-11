Day of the Dead, also known as Día de los Muertos, is a traditional Mexican Holiday celebrated on November 2.

The living believe that the souls of the dead return to visit their family members on this day. To celebrate, many people visit the graves of deceased loved ones and set up altars with their favorite foods, drink, and photos. Day of the Dead festivities are often marked by colorfully painted skulls, the calavera.

Do you celebrate the Day of the Dead? Let us know in the comments section!