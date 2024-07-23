Do you want beautiful, full lips? Follow this guide!

Are your lips thin? Do they lack volume or have wrinkles? With the help of aesthetic medicine, you can have fuller lips that enhance the natural beauty of your face.

The secret to achieving fuller lips is hyaluronic acid-based fillers. This substance adds volume to the lips and stimulates collagen production. Plus, the effects typically last from six months to a year.

Other solutions: Are you afraid of needles? Are you on a tight budget? Ask a cosmeti cian about lip products with a plump- ing effect, such as serums, glosses and masks. You’re sure to find one that will make your pout irresistible!

The price of a single session and the results can vary depending on various factors, such as the type and quantity of filler used. However, going to a professional is essential to avoid unpleasant surprises. Be cautious of prices that are too good to be true, as lip injections typically cost between $500 and $1,000.

The discomfort or pain you feel during the session depends on several factors, includ-ing your sensitivity and the use of an anesthetic. After the procedure, you can immediately resume your usual activities. However, you should avoid activities that stimulate blood circulation in the face for a few days.

Make an appointment at a medical aesthet-ic clinic in your area to get the lips of your dreams.