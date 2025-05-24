Encampment at Francophone Monument Highlights Housing Crisis

Three tents in front of the Francophone Monument. (Photo : (Photo: Jason Setnyk))

JASON SETNYK

A small encampment in front of the Monument de la francophonie near the Cornwall Curling Centre has drawn attention to the city’s growing homelessness crisis.

Tents have become a more common sight across Cornwall recently, reflecting a shift from hidden to visible homelessness.

Advocates say rising rents, limited affordable housing, and the absence of a permanent emergency shelter are key factors.

While the city has invested in outreach and temporary crisis beds, the lack of a year-round shelter continues to raise concerns among residents and service providers.

