FACIAL CARE FOR MEN: Discover the benefits of a beauty routine for your well-being!

June 25, 2024 — Changed at 10 h 29 min on May 2, 2024
Reading time: 1 min 30 s
Seaway News
Comment count:
FACIAL CARE FOR MEN: Discover the benefits of a beauty routine for your well-being!

Are you a man whose personal grooming includes only combing your hair and the occasional sunscreen or skincare application? You should know that dermocosmetics can improve your appearance and overall well-being.

A skincare routine doesn’t have to be complicated or cost an arm and a leg. You only need a few products to see visible results. You can find various solutions for your age and skin problems, like blackheads, wrinkles, redness and acne.

 

A variety of products: There are various skincare products for men, including cleansers, exfoliants, moisturizers, aftershave balms, eye gels and more. When shopping, look for local brands!

 

Not sure where to start? The best thing you can do is talk to someone specializing in skincare. For example, you can speak to someone at the cosmetics counter of your local pharmacy or a beauty salon selling men’s skin care products.

After discussing your lifestyle, such as smoking or working outdoors, the professional will analyze your skin and suggest effective products to improve its appearance. You’ll no doubt become more confident as the weeks go by. You’ll probably wonder why you didn’t start caring for your skin sooner!

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Raising alpacas: a rewarding lifestyle
Living

Raising alpacas: a rewarding lifestyle

Raising alpacas has become a distinctive and rewarding lifestyle choice for some North American farmers. Beyond the traditional livestock options, these South American natives…