On the third Sunday in June, Father’s Day honours the role fathers play in the family structure and society. The day recognizes not just fathers, but the father figures in our lives. These are the men we look up to who set solid examples for us and guide us throughout our lives. Where would we be without dads?

Celebrate your father. Explore his favourite hobbies or encourage him to share a story or two. Play a game or take him to one. Enjoy your time with your father and celebrate him.