May 6, 2023
Krystine Therriault - Seaway News
Saturday, May 6th is Free Comic Book Day! From 10am to 5pm, head over alone, with friends, or bring your family down to Fantasy Realm on Pitt Street to participate.

According to freecomicbookday.com, “Every year, on the first Saturday in May, the industry comes together to give away free comics and encourage both curious, first-time comic book readers and seasoned comic book fans to flock to the best place in the comic book community: local comic shops.”

This year will be the 22nd time Fantasy Realm brings Free Comic Book Day to Downtown Cornwall and there will be over 40 different comics available as part of the event.

