Frugal Fun Day is a day created to inspire us to find ways to have fun that are free or cost less than $5.

At a time when cost of living is high and budgets are tight, it can be nice to let go of the idea that we need to spend a lot of money to have fun.

A few Frugal Fun Day ideas could include:

Packing a picnic and enjoying lunch outside

Hiking on a nature trail

Having a movie night at home

See if your local library has museum passes

Check out a free community event

Will you celebrate Frugal Fun Day today? What do you plan on doing? Let us know in the comments section!