Frugal Fun Day is a day created to inspire us to find ways to have fun that are free or cost less than $5.
At a time when cost of living is high and budgets are tight, it can be nice to let go of the idea that we need to spend a lot of money to have fun.
A few Frugal Fun Day ideas could include:
- Packing a picnic and enjoying lunch outside
- Hiking on a nature trail
- Having a movie night at home
- See if your local library has museum passes
- Check out a free community event
Will you celebrate Frugal Fun Day today? What do you plan on doing? Let us know in the comments section!