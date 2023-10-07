Frugal Fun Day

October 7, 2023 — Changed at 14 h 39 min on September 22, 2023
Reading time: 30 s
Seaway News
Comment count:
Frugal Fun Day
Woman Putting Coin In Piggy Bank, Indoors

Frugal Fun Day is a day created to inspire us to find ways to have fun that are free or cost less than $5.

At a time when cost of living is high and budgets are tight, it can be nice to let go of the idea that we need to spend a lot of money to have fun.

A few Frugal Fun Day ideas could include:

  • Packing a picnic and enjoying lunch outside
  • Hiking on a nature trail
  • Having a movie night at home
  • See if your local library has museum passes
  • Check out a free community event

Will you celebrate Frugal Fun Day today? What do you plan on doing? Let us know in the comments section! 

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Kids Music Day
Living

Kids Music Day

On October 6th we celebrate Kids Music Day, a day that highlights the importance of music in kids lives, whether at home, in the community, or throughout their schooling. There…

World Teachers Day
Living

World Teachers Day

October 5th is World Teachers Day, a day to appreciate the important teachers in our lives, past and present. If you were lucky, you had at least one teacher that had a…