Geotextile landscaping fabric: discover how it can be used

Whether you’re a seasoned gardener or just starting out, the success of your landscaping project depends on various factors. One way you can make things easier is by using geotextile fabric. Here’s a brief overview of its benefits.

Minimizes erosion

Geotextile fabric is generally made of syn­thetic materials such as polyethylene. It acts as a barrier between the ground and your plants. It helps retain soil, reducing the impact of wind and water to limit the risk of erosion.

Reduces the need for weeding

Are you tired of pricking your fingers on the thorns of your rose bushes while pulling weeds? Try placing geotextile fabric under wood mulch to block out sunlight and prevent those pesky plants from returning. Your back will thank you!

Choosing the correct type of geotextile fabric: Woven geotextile fabric will do the trick if you want to stabilize a slope or separate a layer of stones from a layer of sand. Non-woven felt fab­ ric is most effective for drain­age purposes. Ask a garde n­ ing professional to help you choose a suitable fabric.

Suitable for a wide range of plants

Do you dream of beautiful hydrangeas but have alkaline soil instead of acidic soil? Geotextile fabric can protect plants suited to acidic soil from a naturally higher pH. Sleep soundly, even after planting your rhododendrons, which tend to sulk at the first sign of alkalinity.

How will you use geotextile fabric?