GVSS Reunion

General Vanier Secondary School’s first ever graduating class recently met up to reconnect thanks to the connective power of Facebook.

Lead by alums Carol Fleming, Bob Edmunds and Sue Newport these former neighbours and school mates began reminiscing about the good old days of GVSS via chat and quickly that grew.

Dozens of former graduates from 1969 and 1970 joined the General Vanier graduates Facebook group, posting pictures and discussing the experience of starting at the new school with it’s pastel lockers and luxurious air conditioning.

General Vanier classes began in 1965 at the Y.M.C.A. but it was in 1967 that the Cumberland Street building officially opened it’s doors to secondary school students for the first time.

Many former students were located within blocks of each other in the 10th street area of Cornwall and recall the long walks to school and adventures on lunch hour.

While many students left to pursue careers and families elsewhere, they were eager to return to meet back up in person for a mini reunion. “It all happened so fast, it went from a handful of people to 37 plus spouses confirmed, RCAF was extremely accommodating.”

The star of the event had to be the one returning teacher, Bob Haley who made the rounds around the room, remembering many of his former students faces to a very warm reception.

General Vanier’s last high school graduation ceremony was in 2002, it was then transitioned to an intermediate school and eight years later, the final grade 8 graduation at GV was held in 2011.