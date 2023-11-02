Halloween Eve

On October 30, approximately 40 kids in the 550 Lemay Street area participated in the special early trick or treating event. ‘We don’t get many trick or treaters so we wanted to have that here and let the kids run knowing it’s safe,’ said a dinosaur, not a real one. Participating houses offered tricks and treats, hauntings and free hot chocolate for a donation of goods for Cornwall’s Recovery Care Mobile Clinic. Local high school students earned a few volunteer hours while accompanying the monsters and goblins while collecting their candy. There was a lot of laughter and a huge sense of community.

The mobile clinic provides individuals accessible treatment support for substance use, acute injuries with doctors available virtually.

