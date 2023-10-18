Harmonious Blend of Yoga and Music

Cornwall, Ontario – In a mesmerizing fusion of art and spirituality, yoga teacher Paula Labonté, the creative force behind Sage and Rage Studios, and violinist Pamela Lord (Cumming), recently wowed participants with their Yin & Violin Yoga event. The sold-out gathering took place at the enchanting Cline House gallery on October 14, 2023, marking their first collaboration since 2019.

Paula Labonté, a multi-talented artist, freelance writer, and seasoned yoga instructor, brought her unique talents to the forefront. Known for her strength, intelligence, and grace, Paula has gained recognition in the yoga community over the past ten years for her dedication to the art form and her spiritual insights. Paula’s right foot carries a meaningful tattoo with the word “breath” in a gentle font, adorned with a period – a mantra that extends far beyond her yoga practice, encompassing the very essence of life itself.

On the other side of this harmonious partnership, Pamela Lord is a virtuoso in her own right, with a diverse range of musical talents. For the past two decades, she has shared her expertise as a music teacher, having honed her skills at the esteemed Royal Conservatory of Music program. Apart from her musical prowess, Pamela also has a deep passion for yoga, making her collaboration with Paula all the more fitting.

Together, these two artists seamlessly wove their talents into a Yin & Violin Yoga practice, largely characterized by improvised violin accompaniment that added a touch of elegance and serenity to the yoga session. The result was an event that captivated participants, drawing them into a state of tranquility and introspection.

“Pam plays intuitively, it’s incredibly meditative, and that kind of experience can’t be replicated,” Labonté explained.

“Yoga for me means “to unite,” and if I can help someone connect on a deeper level with themselves, it’s a ripple effect from there. I want to offer an experience, not just teach some exercise,” Labonté added.

The Cline House gallery, renowned for its calming atmosphere and penchant for hosting quality artistic events, served as the ideal backdrop for this enchanting fusion of music, yoga, and visual art. Attendees were not only treated to the soothing notes of Pamela’s violin but also had the privilege of admiring the artwork of Eliska Smiley, whose creations further enhanced the overall ambiance of the event and evening.