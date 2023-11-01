Haunted Halloween in Williamstown

It all started three years ago in a backyard just a short drive from Cornwall on Heron Road in Williamstown. “We love Halloween and with covid we wanted to make sure our grandkids have fun,” said Alain Besner.

He and his wife Marie-Anne have created a haunted halloween experience like no other, there’s IT in a drain, a monstrous skeleton and many creepy dead things along the way. Marie-Anne has always loved Halloween and she and Alain continue to be inspired to make the display bigger and more complex for not only the grandkids but for friends, neighbours and co-workers.

So if you dare take a drive down Heron road, you’ll know where.