Hope, healing, and recovery take the stage

JASON SETNYK

On May 16, 2025, the City of Cornwall officially proclaimed “Battle for Recovery Day,” kicking off a full-day event at the Best Western that highlighted personal stories of resilience, hope, and healing. The event, hosted by the Empower2Recover Foundation in partnership with Cornwall’s Battle for Recovery, featured 12 speakers, music, and community connection as part of Mental Health Week.

Mayor Justin Towndale read the official proclamation at a flag raising at City Hall, stating, “The City of Cornwall recognizes the importance of recovery and the incredible strength of individuals overcoming addiction, mental health challenges, and other obstacles.” He added, “Cornwall stands in solidarity with all who are striving for a healthier, brighter future.”

Jay Barnard, founder and CEO of Empower2Recover, served as the host and spoke candidly about his 17 years in recovery. “Silence is literally killing people,” Barnard said. “We need to stop the stigma. There are way more people suffering in silence than we realize.” Barnard emphasized the importance of community, connection, and collaboration in confronting what he calls the “traumademic.”

Keynote speaker Lee Theodore shared, “It is important for people to see others in their naked truth and receive confidence that they are not alone. My message was: despite all of the bad of today, believe in the promise of tomorrow.”

The event marks the first Empower2Recover stop in Cornwall and their 14th live event nationwide, with plans to continue building support systems for people affected by trauma, addiction, and mental health challenges.

For more information or to get involved, visit www.empower2recover.com.