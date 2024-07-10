Intelligent watering: Invite home automation into your garden!

Home automation is a modern technology that allows you to control various systems in your home using your smartphone. It’s an efficient way to save energy and money. If you have a garden, it’s a great idea to consider home automation for optimizing plant watering and conserving drinking water.

How does it work?

Using a watering timer and several sophisticated sensors and algorithms, the system detects numerous data points and variables in real time, such as soil moisture and weather. Based on these readings, the system can adjust the irrigation in your garden to provide your plants with the precise amount of water they need, and only when they need it. This means no more wasting water.

Moreover, you can also program the system to water your plants at the best times, such as early in the morning. Depending on the system you choose, you may be able to con­nect it to other sensors, such as a sunlight sensor and your rainwater collector or well. This allows you to set up personalized water­ing programs for different areas of your yard.

Talk to local home automation companies to learn more about designing a connected and sustainable garden.