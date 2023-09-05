International Day of Charity

September 5, 2023 — Changed at 11 h 21 min on September 1, 2023
Reading time: 30 s
Seaway News
Comment count:
International Day of Charity

Every year, charities all over the world help to save and improve people’s lives, fighting disease, protecting children, and giving hope to many thousands of people.   The reason the date was chosen is because it is the anniversary of the death of Mother Teresa of Calcutta. This choice commemorates the tireless work that Mother Teresa did by devoting her whole life to charity work. To celebrate this special day every year, the work of different charities all over the word is publicised and celebrated, and people are encouraged to donate money and time, to carry out charitable works, and also to educate people and raise awareness about the many charitable issues worldwide. Education and giving are the essence of this special day.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Start the school year off right, choose healthy snacks!
Living

Start the school year off right, choose healthy snacks!

Learn how to plan, prepare and choose snacks that everyone will enjoy! Children spend a large part of their day at school. In this…

Labour Day
Living

Labour Day

Many families spend Labour Day weekend on vacation. They pack the campgrounds full or explore tourist towns for one last hurrah! As you celebrate this day, consider and appreciate…